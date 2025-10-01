Left Menu

Connectivity Crisis Grounds Kabul Flights Amidst Taliban Internet Blackout

The internet shutdown in Afghanistan by the Taliban has disrupted flight schedules, affecting operations at Kabul airport and other provincial airports. The connectivity blackout has impacted banks, businesses, and personal communications. The United Nations calls for restoration, while airlines struggle to operate due to the need for online flight information sharing.

At least 14 flights scheduled at Kabul airport on Wednesday were cancelled following an internet shutdown in Afghanistan, Flightradar24 data reveals. The Taliban's order to cut internet access has caused chaos, impacting banks, businesses, and the Afghans' ability to connect with family and friends, leaving many stranded.

The Taliban has not clarified the reasons behind the connectivity blackout, and attempts by Reuters to reach them for comment were unsuccessful. The United Nations has called for service restoration. Previously, the Taliban expressed concerns over online pornography, with officials citing morality issues when cutting fibre links in some regions.

Of the 34 flights scheduled for Kabul on Wednesday, four departures and ten arrivals were cancelled. On Tuesday, 10 out of 31 flights were scrapped, with many others listed as "unknown" status. Mohammad Bashir from Kam Air, an Afghan carrier, emphasized the need to share flight information online, expressing hope for operations to resume.

