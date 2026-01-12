Left Menu

Endrick's Dream Debut: Lyon Advances in French Cup

On loan from Real Madrid, Brazilian forward Endrick made a stunning club debut, scoring the decisive goal in Lyon's 2-1 French Cup win against Lille. The 19-year-old's quick strike followed a sharp assist from Corentin Tolisso. Endrick's previous success at Madrid and internationally with Brazil highlights his promising career trajectory.

Paris | Updated: 12-01-2026 09:39 IST
Endrick's Dream Debut: Lyon Advances in French Cup
Brazilian sensation Endrick made an instant impact during his debut for Lyon, helping the team secure a 2-1 victory over Lille in the French Cup's last 16. The forward, on loan from Real Madrid, found the back of the net in the 42nd minute, showcasing his skill at the right post following a Corentin Tolisso flick.

Endrick's arrival was preceded by Afonso Moreira's first-minute goal for Lyon. Despite Lille's efforts and Nathan Ngoy's equalizer in the 28th minute, Moreira again set the stage, assisting Endrick's game-winning goal. Endrick, who previously played sparingly under Xabi Alonso at Madrid and was advised to explore options by former coach Carlo Ancelotti, now stars under Ancelotti for Brazil.

Beyond Lyon's victory, several teams advanced in the French Cup: Ligue 1 leaders Lens triumphed 3-0 at Sochaux, Nice defeated Nantes on penalties, and Rennes secured a 3-1 comeback against Chantilly. Meanwhile, Montpellier, recovering from last season's relegation, cruised to a 4-0 win at struggling Metz.

