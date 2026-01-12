Endrick's Dream Debut: Lyon Advances in French Cup

Brazilian sensation Endrick made an instant impact during his debut for Lyon, helping the team secure a 2-1 victory over Lille in the French Cup's last 16. The forward, on loan from Real Madrid, found the back of the net in the 42nd minute, showcasing his skill at the right post following a Corentin Tolisso flick.

Endrick's arrival was preceded by Afonso Moreira's first-minute goal for Lyon. Despite Lille's efforts and Nathan Ngoy's equalizer in the 28th minute, Moreira again set the stage, assisting Endrick's game-winning goal. Endrick, who previously played sparingly under Xabi Alonso at Madrid and was advised to explore options by former coach Carlo Ancelotti, now stars under Ancelotti for Brazil.

Beyond Lyon's victory, several teams advanced in the French Cup: Ligue 1 leaders Lens triumphed 3-0 at Sochaux, Nice defeated Nantes on penalties, and Rennes secured a 3-1 comeback against Chantilly. Meanwhile, Montpellier, recovering from last season's relegation, cruised to a 4-0 win at struggling Metz.

(With inputs from agencies.)