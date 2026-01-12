Mira Bhayander Set to Embrace Saffron in Upcoming Polls

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has declared that Mira Bhayander is set to join Mumbai and Thane in turning 'saffron' in the upcoming municipal elections. This announcement comes after Shiv Sena's prior successes in Brihanmumbai and Thane municipal corporation polls back in 2017.

Speaking at a public meeting, Shinde highlighted the affection of the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, for Mira Bhayander, dubbing it a 'mini India' due to its diverse community composition. He emphasized the Shiv Sena's strength in embracing all communities and called for support in the upcoming January 15 elections.

Despite being allies in the state government, the Shiv Sena and BJP face off in the 95-member Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation elections. Shinde urged supporters to vote for the Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol, expressing confidence in victory and lauding the contributions of leadership under Pratap Sarnaik.

(With inputs from agencies.)