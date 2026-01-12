Mira Bhayander Set to Embrace Saffron in Upcoming Polls
Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, announced that Mira Bhayander is poised to turn 'saffron' in the forthcoming municipal elections. This follows previous victories in Mumbai and Thane by the Shiv Sena. The elections are slated for January 15, with the Shiv Sena putting forward 81 candidates.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has declared that Mira Bhayander is set to join Mumbai and Thane in turning 'saffron' in the upcoming municipal elections. This announcement comes after Shiv Sena's prior successes in Brihanmumbai and Thane municipal corporation polls back in 2017.
Speaking at a public meeting, Shinde highlighted the affection of the late Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, for Mira Bhayander, dubbing it a 'mini India' due to its diverse community composition. He emphasized the Shiv Sena's strength in embracing all communities and called for support in the upcoming January 15 elections.
Despite being allies in the state government, the Shiv Sena and BJP face off in the 95-member Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation elections. Shinde urged supporters to vote for the Shiv Sena's 'bow and arrow' symbol, expressing confidence in victory and lauding the contributions of leadership under Pratap Sarnaik.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Bowlers Dominate Mumbai in VHT Quarter-Final Clash
Showdown in Central Mumbai: High Court Challenge Over Civic Poll Nomination
Gujarat Giants Set Sights on Toppling Mumbai Indians in WPL Clash
Kerala's Fiscal Turmoil: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Slams State Government
Kerala CM Leads Fiery Satyagraha Against BJP-Led Centre