RBI Signals Possible Rate Cut Amid Growth Optimism

The Reserve Bank of India's recent monetary policy statement suggests the possibility of a 25 basis point rate cut, even as it maintains the status quo on key rates. The Bank of Baroda report highlights that current macroeconomic conditions are conducive for easing to bolster growth.

The Monetary Policy Committee opted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, reflecting on the impacts of recent tariff changes and GST rationalization. Governor Shaktikanta Das noted that domestic fundamentals remain strong yet external challenges could threaten growth.

The RBI revised FY26 GDP growth to 6.8%, while significantly reducing its inflation projection to 2.6%. Regulatory initiatives, including a risk-based deposit insurance framework and lending provisions for neighboring countries, aim to enhance credit flow and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)