Axis Max Life Insurance Wins Gold at 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited has clinched the prestigious Gold award at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for its outstanding customer training initiative. The award, a cornerstone of global learning and development recognition, highlighted Axis Max Life's commitment to superior customer service.

The company's flagship project, VISHWAAS – A Customer Obsession Journey, garnered attention for its comprehensive, multi-stage training program. The initiative, in collaboration with upGrad Enterprise, combined classroom and online learning, successfully transforming employee mindsets and enhancing problem-solving skills across various operational areas.

Shailesh Singh, Chief People Officer at Axis Max Life, underscored the significance of this accolade as a testament to the company's drive for a customer-first approach and strategic human capital management. This achievement follows a successful rebranding and operational milestone, positioning Axis Max Life as a leader in life insurance solutions.