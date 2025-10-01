Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights DA Hike and Agriculture Initiatives

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved a 3% DA increase for government employees and pensioners beginning July 2025, impacting 117.91 lakh individuals. Additionally, the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' and an MSP hike for Rabi crops were announced, with significant financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:21 IST
Union Cabinet Greenlights DA Hike and Agriculture Initiatives
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the media briefing (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has sanctioned a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 1, 2025. This adjustment will elevate the existing rate from 55% to 58% of the basic pay or pension, as outlined in a Cabinet release.

This adjustment, aimed at counterbalancing inflation, is set to benefit approximately 49.19 lakh Central Government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners. The move is anticipated to have a considerable financial impact, with an estimated cost of Rs 10,083.96 crore annually on the exchequer.

The DA revision adheres to the 7th Central Pay Commission's recommendations. In parallel, the Cabinet has greenlit the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses', intending to bolster domestic pulse production and self-sufficiency. Spanning six years from 2025-26 to 2030-31, the mission will see a financial allocation of Rs 11,440 crore. Furthermore, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), presided over by PM Modi, has endorsed the increment in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all mandated Rabi Crops for the 2026-27 marketing season.

The government has enhanced the MSP for Rabi Crops of the 2026-27 Marketing Season to ensure growers receive fair prices for their produce. The most notable MSP increase is for Safflower at Rs 600 per quintal, followed by Lentil (Masur) at Rs 300 per quintal. Increases of Rs 250, Rs 225, Rs 170, and Rs 160 per quintal have been set for Rapeseed & Mustard, gram, barley, and wheat, respectively.

TRENDING

1
EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

 Denmark
2
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

 Sweden
3
Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

 Philippines
4
Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025