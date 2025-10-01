Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Slashes AC Bus Fares: A Move Toward Affordable Transit

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a fare reduction of up to 10% for air-conditioned buses run by the State Road Transport Corporation, aiming to enhance passenger service by making travel more affordable and comfortable. The fare cut does not apply to buses registered after January 1, 2024.

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a fare reduction of up to 10% on all air-conditioned buses operated by the State Road Transport Corporation. This initiative is aimed at offering passengers a more comfortable and budget-friendly commuting option.

The fare discount, which applies to several services such as Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo, and AC sleeper buses, will stay effective until further notice. Notably, buses registered from January 1, 2024, will not benefit from this concession.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh emphasized the government's commitment to improving passenger services. Additionally, drivers and conductors will receive special counselling to boost passenger numbers without impacting the Corporation's revenue.

