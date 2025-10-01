Uttar Pradesh Slashes Fares in Air-Conditioned Buses

In a noteworthy move, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a fare cut of up to 10% across all air-conditioned bus services managed by the State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), as revealed in an official statement on Wednesday.

The fare reduction targets Janrath, Pink, Shatabdi, Volvo, and AC sleeper bus services, while excluding buses registered from January 1, 2024. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to improving passenger services by offering a more cost-effective and comfortable travel experience.

The transport sector sees this as a strategic effort to attract more commuters and boost service value. In addition, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh urged the provision of special counselling for drivers and conductors to ensure a steady revenue stream, despite the reduced fares.

(With inputs from agencies.)