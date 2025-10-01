Left Menu

National Developments: Wheat MSP Hike, DA Increase, and Celebrations of Vande Mataram

The government has raised the wheat MSP by 6.59% to Rs 2,585 per quintal for 2026-27. The DA has been increased by 3% for numerous employees and pensioners. Moreover, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned a Rs 11,440 crore mission for self-sufficiency in pulse production and announced celebrations for 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

The Indian government has made significant economic announcements, with a notable 6.59% increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, now set at Rs 2,585 per quintal for the 2026-27 marketing year. This adjustment marks a rise from the previous year's price of Rs 2,425 per quintal.

In another key update, the Union Cabinet approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), impacting around 49.19 lakh central government employees and 68.72 lakh pensioners. This decision is set to bring financial benefits to a substantial number of Indian citizens.

The Cabinet also announced initiatives in agriculture and culture, approving an Rs 11,440 crore mission aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in pulse production. Additionally, it has been decided to commemorate 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' with celebrations across the country.

