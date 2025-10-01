IMF Economist Shekhar Aiyar Takes Helm at ICRIER

Shekhar Aiyar, an economist at the International Monetary Fund, is set to become the new Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) this November, according to a recent statement. Aiyar's impressive career includes his current role as assistant director at the IMF's research department, where he oversees trade and industrial policy.

Previously, Aiyar served as the IMF's mission chief for Germany and was head of the Eurozone Division. His deep understanding of global economic dynamics has been further enriched through roles such as a visiting scholar at Johns Hopkins University and a visiting professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

His academic credentials are equally impressive, with degrees from prestigious institutions such as Delhi University, Oxford University, and Brown University. His new role at ICRIER marks a significant chapter in his distinguished career.