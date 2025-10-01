Left Menu

IMF Economist Shekhar Aiyar Takes Helm at ICRIER

Shekhar Aiyar, an economist from the IMF, will assume the role of Director and Chief Executive at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations. Aiyar has held prominent positions such as mission chief for Germany at IMF, showcasing his extensive experience in economic policy and research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shekhar Aiyar, an economist at the International Monetary Fund, is set to become the new Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) this November, according to a recent statement. Aiyar's impressive career includes his current role as assistant director at the IMF's research department, where he oversees trade and industrial policy.

Previously, Aiyar served as the IMF's mission chief for Germany and was head of the Eurozone Division. His deep understanding of global economic dynamics has been further enriched through roles such as a visiting scholar at Johns Hopkins University and a visiting professor at the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

His academic credentials are equally impressive, with degrees from prestigious institutions such as Delhi University, Oxford University, and Brown University. His new role at ICRIER marks a significant chapter in his distinguished career.

