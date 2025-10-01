Left Menu

Visionary Leaders Drive 'Viksit Bharat' Ambition Towards 2047

India's transformation journey towards becoming a fully developed nation by 2047 is anchored on four pillars: Youth, Poor, Women, and Farmers. Visionary leaders across diverse sectors are spearheading this mission, as highlighted in the report 'Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2025'.

Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2025: Business Leaders, Educators, and Changemakers Powering India's Developmental Journey. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India [PNN], October 1: Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat' mission, the plan to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 rests on foundational pillars: Youth, Poor, Women, and Farmers. The report titled 'Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2025' honors the leaders catalyzing this change.

From sustainable urban development to revolutionary infrastructure projects, figures like Manohar Lal, Nitin Gadkari, and Ashok Kheny lead the charge, constructing award-winning highways and townships. Education and healthcare sectors evolve under pioneers like Dr. Ramdas Pai and Safeena Husain, pushing the nation towards progress.

Entrepreneurs such as Manish Jain, Pankaj Lidoo, and Vinay Maloo champion public health and industrial growth. Innovation leaders, including Arun Jain and Priyanka Nayyar, are revolutionizing technology and capital markets. Collectively, these efforts build the strong, equitable foundation necessary for a prosperous future India envisions.

