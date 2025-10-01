Visionary Leaders Drive 'Viksit Bharat' Ambition Towards 2047

New Delhi, India [PNN], October 1: Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat' mission, the plan to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 rests on foundational pillars: Youth, Poor, Women, and Farmers. The report titled 'Pillars of Viksit Bharat 2025' honors the leaders catalyzing this change.

From sustainable urban development to revolutionary infrastructure projects, figures like Manohar Lal, Nitin Gadkari, and Ashok Kheny lead the charge, constructing award-winning highways and townships. Education and healthcare sectors evolve under pioneers like Dr. Ramdas Pai and Safeena Husain, pushing the nation towards progress.

Entrepreneurs such as Manish Jain, Pankaj Lidoo, and Vinay Maloo champion public health and industrial growth. Innovation leaders, including Arun Jain and Priyanka Nayyar, are revolutionizing technology and capital markets. Collectively, these efforts build the strong, equitable foundation necessary for a prosperous future India envisions.