Kia India's Sales Decline Amidst Positive Festive Sentiment

Kia India recorded a 3% dip in September sales, totaling 22,700 units sold compared to the previous year's 23,523 units. This comes amidst positive developments such as favorable GST reforms and the beginning of the festive season.

The recent streamlining of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has simplified the taxation process. By offering financial advantages to buyers, these reforms have bolstered customer sentiment and fueled interest in the automaker's products.

In a statement, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, noted that the enhanced affordability brought by the tax changes has led to increased customer engagement across the entire product portfolio.