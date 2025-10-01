Kia India's Sales Decline Amidst Positive Festive Sentiment
Kia India reported a 3% decline in sales in September, selling 22,700 units compared to 23,523 units in the same month last year. Despite this setback, recent GST reforms and the festive season have invigorated customer demand, enhancing affordability and boosting engagement across the company's product lineup.
The recent streamlining of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has simplified the taxation process. By offering financial advantages to buyers, these reforms have bolstered customer sentiment and fueled interest in the automaker's products.
In a statement, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Kia India, noted that the enhanced affordability brought by the tax changes has led to increased customer engagement across the entire product portfolio.