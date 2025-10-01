Left Menu

Sardar Sarovar Dam Reaches Full Capacity: A Lifeline for Gujarat

The Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat has reached its full capacity for the sixth time, with a maximum water level of 138.68 meters. The dam, essential to the region, serves millions with drinking water and generates significant electricity. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the occasion with prayers.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River in Gujarat was filled to its maximum capacity on Wednesday, according to officials. This marks the sixth time the dam, a vital lifeline for the region, has reached its full capacity since its dedication in 2017.

The water level reached 138.68 meters, equivalent to 455 feet, with a total storage capacity of 9,460 million cubic meters. To manage the water level, excess water is being released through a controlled gate system.

The dam provides drinking water to around four crore residents across 10,453 villages and urban regions. Additionally, it generated 302 core units of electricity this monsoon. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commemorated the event with prayers and engaged with tourists at the nearby Statue of Unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

