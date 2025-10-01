Limpopo’s Setsong Tea Crafters to Showcase Indigenous Teas in Germany

A proudly South African tea brand from a small Limpopo village is preparing to take its products to one of the world’s biggest international stages. Setsong Tea Crafters, based in Ga-Matlala Ramoshebo near Marble Hall, will be among 30 South African companies showcasing their products at the Anuga International Food and Beverage Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany, from 4 to 8 October 2025.

Showcasing Limpopo’s Indigenous Heritage

The company, co-founded by Nondumiso Phaahla, specializes in producing teas from indigenous plants found in Limpopo, including black bush and red root teas. Setsong’s unique blends are rooted in traditional African knowledge systems, processed locally, and already sold in leading South African retailers such as Spar, Food Lovers Market, and Dischem.

“We are working hard to meet the growing local demand, but we are looking forward to the trip to Germany because we are confident that our tea will definitely hold its own and compete successfully on the international market,” Phaahla said.

She added that the chance to showcase a rural Limpopo brand on a global platform was a source of pride: “We are excited about the trip as it provides us with an opportunity to showcase products from a village in Limpopo on an international stage. Organic foods and beverages are in demand all over the world.”

Backing from the South African Government

The participation of Setsong Tea Crafters and other South African firms has been made possible through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), which has set up a national pavilion at Anuga. This initiative forms part of government efforts to help local companies expand into export markets and secure international trade opportunities.

The Anuga Trade Fair, held every two years, is regarded as the world’s largest and most important food and beverage exhibition, drawing importers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers from every continent. For small enterprises like Setsong, the event offers direct access to international buyers.

Ambitions Beyond Germany

While Germany is a key market, Setsong’s ambitions go beyond a single country. “We are not only targeting Germany, but Europe and other parts of the world, as there will be food importers from various continents at Anuga,” Phaahla explained.

The company hopes to secure international export orders, which would not only grow its brand but also stimulate rural economic development. “If we succeed, we will be compelled to increase production to service new markets. This will create more jobs and contribute to local development,” she said.

From Rondavels to International Markets

Founded in 2014, Setsong Tea Crafters currently employs 35 permanent staff and is preparing to expand. Plans are underway to build a state-of-the-art production facility in Ga-Matlala Ramoshebo to scale up output for both domestic and international demand.

At present, the company operates out of seven rondavels, each converted into different stages of an agro-processing value chain, from harvesting to packaging. This model not only preserves cultural heritage but also creates a unique “indigenous knowledge hub” for visitors.

Linking Agro-Processing With Tourism

Beyond tea production, Setsong is diversifying into agro-tourism, offering visitors guided tea tours that explore both indigenous plant knowledge and the company’s production processes. These tours are gaining popularity, turning the brand into both a business and a cultural attraction.

A Catalyst for Jobs and Growth

For the Limpopo community, Setsong represents more than a business — it is a driver of rural transformation, women’s empowerment, and job creation. By linking local resources to international markets, the company embodies the potential of small enterprises in rural South Africa to compete globally.

As Phaahla put it: “Every step we take — from harvesting indigenous plants to showcasing our teas in Europe — proves that local knowledge and rural enterprises can shape global markets.”