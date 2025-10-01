Left Menu

India-EFTA Trade Pact to Bring $250 Billion Wave of Investments

India has secured a $100 billion investment commitment from the EFTA, comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, under a new trade agreement. An additional $150 billion investment is anticipated upon revising intellectual property laws. This partnership could enhance India's global trade presence across multiple sectors.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:56 IST
  • India

India has successfully negotiated a landmark trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), securing $100 billion in committed investments. EFTA includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The agreement aims to enhance India's global trade standing by promoting foreign investments and revising intellectual property laws.

The Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that adjustments in intellectual property laws may pave the way for an additional $150 billion in investments. He emphasized India's commitment to creating a welcoming environment for international investors through robust legal frameworks.

The minister highlighted the potential for cooperation in diverse sectors, including technology, clean energy, and pharmaceuticals. The agreement symbolizes a significant boost to India's economy, positioning it as a stable and reliable partner in global trade.

