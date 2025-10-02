Tensions at Sea: Israeli Navy Confronts International Aid Flotilla

The international flotilla attempting to bring aid to Gaza found itself in a stark confrontation with Israeli navy forces on Thursday morning. According to reports from the Global Sumud Flotilla, their fleet experienced 'active aggression' during the encounter.

One identified incident involved the Florida vessel, which was reportedly deliberately rammed at sea, while other ships like Yulara and Meteque were targeted with water cannons. Such actions have raised significant concern over the safety of those involved in humanitarian missions.

Fortunately, despite these aggressive tactics, all passengers on board have emerged unharmed. This was confirmed by declarations from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who communicated the incidents in a post on Telegram.