Left Menu

Venezuela's Interim President says citizens did not deserve "vile aggression"

Rodriguez also announced the upcoming construction of a monument in honor of all citizens who died in the US military incursion into Venezuela on January 3.

ANI | Updated: 09-01-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 10:47 IST
Venezuela's Interim President says citizens did not deserve "vile aggression"
Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message to the US that Venezuelans "did not deserve this vile, warmongering aggression," El Cooperante reported. Rodriguez also announced the upcoming construction of a monument in honor of all citizens who died in the US military incursion into Venezuela on January 3.

"No one surrendered here; there was a fight for this homeland, for our liberators, for Chavez, and for Venezuela. That is our greatest satisfaction, and that is our answer. We will face them, one-on-one, and we will show them what the children of Bolivar are made of," she said as quoted by the Spanish El Cooperante news outlet. He emphasized that weapons in Venezuela are used to "defend" the population, country, sovereignty and dignity, and not for acts of "aggression" against other nations.

She added that Venezuela will give the US a "lesson" in diplomacy, because, he said, the country has a universal legacy dating back to Simon Bolivar. "Our liberator never taught our men and women in arms to be warmongers or to use supremacy to humiliate anyone." He stressed that the Venezuelans and Cubans who died during the US incursion are "children of the homeland," asserting that they gave their lives for humanity.

She also announced the creation of a commission for the families of the deceased citizens, as per El Cooperante. Meanwhile, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Corina Machado asserted this Thursday that she will not rest until all "political prisoners" in the country are freed, following the government's announcement regarding the release of a group of Venezuelans, as per El Cooperante.

"Today, the truth that was persecuted and silenced for years is finally breaking through, despite the arbitrariness, the cruelty, and the fear. For many months, many years, even decades, their families have borne the fierce weight of a sentence that wasn't in any file, the sentence of waiting, of silence, of the home that remained standing while the country seemed to be collapsing around them," she said. Machado acknowledged the strength and determination of the detainees' families and asked them to see this moment as an "act of moral restitution," confirmation that their fortitude was not in vain. "Dignity knows how to wait without surrendering and ultimately triumph," as reported by El Cooperante. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

Fire at Gangasagar Mela site destroys several temporary structures

 India
2
AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featuring Heirloom Jewels and Milestone Timepieces

AstaGuru Presents its ‘Legacy Jewellery, Silver & Timepieces’ Auction Featur...

 United States
3
Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr for next 6 yrs: Filing

Vi re-assessed AGR dues payment to start after 10 yrs, pay up to Rs 124 cr f...

 India
4
India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

India-US trade deal didn’t happen because Modi did not call Trump: Lutnick

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026