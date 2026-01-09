Venezuela's Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said in a message to the US that Venezuelans "did not deserve this vile, warmongering aggression," El Cooperante reported. Rodriguez also announced the upcoming construction of a monument in honor of all citizens who died in the US military incursion into Venezuela on January 3.

"No one surrendered here; there was a fight for this homeland, for our liberators, for Chavez, and for Venezuela. That is our greatest satisfaction, and that is our answer. We will face them, one-on-one, and we will show them what the children of Bolivar are made of," she said as quoted by the Spanish El Cooperante news outlet. He emphasized that weapons in Venezuela are used to "defend" the population, country, sovereignty and dignity, and not for acts of "aggression" against other nations.

She added that Venezuela will give the US a "lesson" in diplomacy, because, he said, the country has a universal legacy dating back to Simon Bolivar. "Our liberator never taught our men and women in arms to be warmongers or to use supremacy to humiliate anyone." He stressed that the Venezuelans and Cubans who died during the US incursion are "children of the homeland," asserting that they gave their lives for humanity.

She also announced the creation of a commission for the families of the deceased citizens, as per El Cooperante. Meanwhile, Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Corina Machado asserted this Thursday that she will not rest until all "political prisoners" in the country are freed, following the government's announcement regarding the release of a group of Venezuelans, as per El Cooperante.

"Today, the truth that was persecuted and silenced for years is finally breaking through, despite the arbitrariness, the cruelty, and the fear. For many months, many years, even decades, their families have borne the fierce weight of a sentence that wasn't in any file, the sentence of waiting, of silence, of the home that remained standing while the country seemed to be collapsing around them," she said. Machado acknowledged the strength and determination of the detainees' families and asked them to see this moment as an "act of moral restitution," confirmation that their fortitude was not in vain. "Dignity knows how to wait without surrendering and ultimately triumph," as reported by El Cooperante. (ANI)

