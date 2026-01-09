Pope Leo XIV Condemns Global Military Aggressions

Pope Leo XIV delivered a scathing critique of military interventions by the US, Russia, and other nations, saying they have seriously undermined global peace and the post-World War II order.

Addressing ambassadors at the Vatican, Leo called for diplomacy rooted in dialogue, contrasting it with forceful expansions of power highlighted by events like the US operation in Venezuela.

He also emphasized peaceful resolutions for international issues such as Venezuela's political crisis, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Israeli-Palestinian tensions, while expressing concern over threats to multilateralism and religious freedom.