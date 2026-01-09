Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Global Military Aggressions

In a powerful address, Pope Leo XIV criticized military actions by the US, Russia, and others as undermining global peace. He called for diplomacy over force, and addressed issues like religious freedom and threats to multilateralism, while advocating for peaceful solutions in Venezuela, Ukraine, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:05 IST
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV delivered a scathing critique of military interventions by the US, Russia, and other nations, saying they have seriously undermined global peace and the post-World War II order.

Addressing ambassadors at the Vatican, Leo called for diplomacy rooted in dialogue, contrasting it with forceful expansions of power highlighted by events like the US operation in Venezuela.

He also emphasized peaceful resolutions for international issues such as Venezuela's political crisis, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Israeli-Palestinian tensions, while expressing concern over threats to multilateralism and religious freedom.

