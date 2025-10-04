Kolkata Metro to operate special services for Puja Carnival on Red Road

Metro Railway Kolkata will operate special services on the occasion of the Puja Carnival along Red Road here on Sunday, an official said.

In a statement, Metro Railway said six special trains — three in each direction — will run on both the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Kavi Subhash) and the Green Line (Howrah Maidan–Salt Lake Sector V) after the completion of regular services. These trains will operate at 20-minute intervals.

In a statement, the railways said in the Blue Line, there will be special services from Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar at 10:03 pm, 10:23 pm and 10:43 pm.

There will be services from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram at 9:53 pm, 10:13 pm, and 10:33 pm.

On the Green Line, there will be special services from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan at 10:20 pm, 10:40 pm and 11 pm.

Services from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V will be run at 10:20 pm, 10:40 pm and 11 pm.

A Metro spokesperson said from Panchami to Dashami (September 27 to October 2), a record 46.56 lakh passengers availed Metro services in different corridors.

More than 5.01 lakh passengers booked tickets through Aamar Kolkata Metro app during these days, officials said.

Last year, 41.15 lakh passengers had used Metro services from Panchami to Dashami.

The previous highest passenger count in during Puja days was 45.61 lakh in 2019.

Among all Metro stations, Kalighat registered the maximum passenger count of more than 4.06 lakh followed by Dumdum (3.95 lakh) and Sovabazar-Sutanuti (2.88 lakh).

A total of 113 pujas, all winners of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman instituted by the state government in various categories, will take part in the carnival organised by the state since 2016, except during the pandemic in 2020-21.

