Fostering Global Ties: Haryana CM's Strategic Japan Tour

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's upcoming visit to Japan aims at bolstering economic, industrial, and cultural ties. Spanning three days, the itinerary covers meetings with Japanese officials, corporate leaders, and the World Expo 2025, highlighting Haryana as a promising investment destination.

Updated: 05-10-2025 19:01 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is set to embark on a strategic visit to Japan from October 6 to 8, focusing on enhancing economic, industrial, and cultural collaborations. The trip aims to attract investments and amplify cooperation in technology and manufacturing sectors between the state and Japan.

Starting his visit in Tokyo, Saini's agenda includes high-level meetings at Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. He will engage with Miyaji Takuma and Koga Yuichiro to explore avenues for trade, investment, and technology transfer. The visit will also feature a series of events at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo.

Saini's schedule will conclude with a bustling itinerary in Osaka, where he will participate in the World Expo 2025, inaugurate the Haryana State Zone, and interact with influential figures in Japanese business and governance. This engagement underscores Haryana's potential as a prime destination for global investments.

Latest News

