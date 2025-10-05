Left Menu

HyFun Foods Eyes IPO and Expansion Amid Booming Frozen Foods Market

HyFun Foods forecasts Rs 1,500 crore in revenue for this fiscal year and is planning an IPO by 2028. The company, anticipating growth in the frozen foods sector, is expanding manufacturing capacities and product lines. Exports target South East Asia, the Middle East, and the Far East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:05 IST
HyFun Foods Eyes IPO and Expansion Amid Booming Frozen Foods Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HyFun Foods anticipates a significant revenue of Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal year, buoyed by increased consumption of frozen foods domestically. A reduction in GST on processed foods is expected to boost local revenue to nearly 50%. The company aims for an IPO by 2028, revealed MD and Group CEO Haresh Karamchandani, alongside Executive Director Kamlesh Karamchandani.

In accordance with market growth projections, HyFun Foods is expanding with large manufacturing facilities and a broadening product portfolio. Karamchandanis informed PTI that once the new facility begins market supply, preparations for IPO will commence to enter the capital markets by 2028. Proceeds from the IPO will chiefly fund further expansion plans.

The company is establishing one of Asia's largest frozen French fry lines and broadening their export focus to South East Asia, the Middle East, and the Far East. HyFun Foods continues to invest in the local market, expanding cold chain infrastructure and diversifying beyond potato-based products to satisfy Indian consumer demand for variety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

Tragic Mud-Flow Disaster Halts Operations at Grasberg Mine

 Global
2
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
3
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
4
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025