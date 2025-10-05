India's Maritime Growth: Shivalik Sets Sail

In a significant advancement for India's maritime sector, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is set to officiate the flagging off of the gas carrier vessel 'Shivalik' at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6.

The 'Shivalik', recently added to the fleet under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India, represents a major stride in enhancing the country's capabilities in gas logistics. Visakhapatnam Port Authority Secretary T Venu Gopal emphasized the vessel's role in bolstering Atmanirbhar Bharat within the energy and maritime domains.

Coinciding with the inaugural event, Minister Sonowal will also inaugurate various developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the port's infrastructure and operational efficiency. These efforts are part of broader ambitions under the Maritime India Vision 2030 to make India a global leader in maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)