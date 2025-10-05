Left Menu

India's Maritime Growth: Shivalik Sets Sail

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will ceremoniously flag off the gas carrier vessel 'Shivalik' at Visakhapatnam Port. This marks a milestone in India's maritime sector, underlining self-reliance and boosting energy trade on the East Coast. The event signifies India's advancements in maritime safety and competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for India's maritime sector, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal is set to officiate the flagging off of the gas carrier vessel 'Shivalik' at Visakhapatnam Port on October 6.

The 'Shivalik', recently added to the fleet under the Indian flag by the Shipping Corporation of India, represents a major stride in enhancing the country's capabilities in gas logistics. Visakhapatnam Port Authority Secretary T Venu Gopal emphasized the vessel's role in bolstering Atmanirbhar Bharat within the energy and maritime domains.

Coinciding with the inaugural event, Minister Sonowal will also inaugurate various developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the port's infrastructure and operational efficiency. These efforts are part of broader ambitions under the Maritime India Vision 2030 to make India a global leader in maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

