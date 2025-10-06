Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Qatar for Trade Talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Qatar to enhance trade relations, co-chairing the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade. Discussions include the India-Qatar FTA and CEPA, aiming at deeper cooperation in various sectors. Goyal also promotes the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, highlighting environmental commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:57 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a bid to fortify economic relations, India's Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, embarks on a crucial two-day visit to Qatar. This visit involves high-level discussions with Qatari leaders and crucial meetings with the nation's business community as part of efforts to invigorate trade between the two countries.

Goyal jointly presides over the Qatar-India Joint Commission on Trade and Commerce alongside Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, emphasizing the importance India places on this partnership, as it accounts for over USD 14 billion in expected bilateral trade for 2024-25. Central to these discussions are the proposed India-Qatar Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), aimed at enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Diversity in dialogue extends to areas like finance, agriculture, and healthcare, reflecting a holistic approach to the India-Qatar relationship. The trip also features Goyal's participation in environmental initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' at the Indian Embassy in Doha, underscoring India's commitment to global green efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

