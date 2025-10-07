Trump's New Tariff Move: Impact on Trucking Industry

In a recent policy shift, President Donald Trump declared plans to implement a 25 percent import tariff on medium and heavy-duty trucks entering the United States from other nations starting next November.

This decision, announced through Truth Social, underscores the Trump administration's commitment to protecting domestic industries. Trucking, a key element of the U.S. economy, accounts for around 73 percent of all domestic freight movement, according to the American Trucking Associations.

The move could affect the workforce; approximately two million Americans are employed as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, supported by related professions. Among the top importers of these vehicles are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Finland, as highlighted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)