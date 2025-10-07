Left Menu

Expanding Horizons: JNPA Roadshow to Boost Jammu and Kashmir Exports

JNPA plans a roadshow in Jammu and Kashmir to enhance export opportunities. The focus is on improving logistics and cold-chain infrastructure for Kashmiri products. Traders are invited to India Maritime Week to reinforce partnerships and investments. JNPA acts as a gateway for global trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:34 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is set to deepen its engagement with traders in Jammu and Kashmir through an upcoming roadshow, aimed at amplifying export opportunities from the region, announced its Chairman, Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

Wagh highlighted that JNPA is pivotal for Jammu and Kashmir's access to global trade, facilitating the export and import of renowned local products like apples, handicrafts, and walnuts. The focus, he affirmed, should shift to logistics and transportation challenges, which the government and JNPA are committed to addressing by improving infrastructure and reducing costs.

Encouraging local traders' involvement, Wagh emphasized participation in India Maritime Week in Mumbai, which will serve as a springboard for partnerships and investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, spotlighting India's strategic maritime interests and aspirations outlined in the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

