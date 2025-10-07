The Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Traffic Control
Since the U.S. government shutdown began, there has been a slight increase in air traffic controllers calling in sick. This has led to a reduction of air traffic staffing by 50% in some areas, causing delays. The shortage of controllers is compounded by unpaid mandatory overtime and extended workweeks.
A noticeable increase in sick leave among air traffic controllers has marked the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted on Monday. Various regions experienced a 50% reduction in staffing, significantly affecting air traffic operations.
The absence of pay during the shutdown, with controllers set to miss their paychecks come October 14, exacerbates the already stressful conditions. The shortage is contributing to delays, especially at major airports like Denver, Fort Worth, and Phoenix, where sick calls have risen.
At a press conference in Newark, both Duffy and representatives from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association emphasized the unsustainable strain on controllers, some of whom are contemplating second jobs to make ends meet amidst potential legal and job security ramifications.
