Left Menu

The Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Traffic Control

Since the U.S. government shutdown began, there has been a slight increase in air traffic controllers calling in sick. This has led to a reduction of air traffic staffing by 50% in some areas, causing delays. The shortage of controllers is compounded by unpaid mandatory overtime and extended workweeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 01:19 IST
The Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Traffic Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A noticeable increase in sick leave among air traffic controllers has marked the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted on Monday. Various regions experienced a 50% reduction in staffing, significantly affecting air traffic operations.

The absence of pay during the shutdown, with controllers set to miss their paychecks come October 14, exacerbates the already stressful conditions. The shortage is contributing to delays, especially at major airports like Denver, Fort Worth, and Phoenix, where sick calls have risen.

At a press conference in Newark, both Duffy and representatives from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association emphasized the unsustainable strain on controllers, some of whom are contemplating second jobs to make ends meet amidst potential legal and job security ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025