The Impact of Government Shutdown on Air Traffic Control

A noticeable increase in sick leave among air traffic controllers has marked the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted on Monday. Various regions experienced a 50% reduction in staffing, significantly affecting air traffic operations.

The absence of pay during the shutdown, with controllers set to miss their paychecks come October 14, exacerbates the already stressful conditions. The shortage is contributing to delays, especially at major airports like Denver, Fort Worth, and Phoenix, where sick calls have risen.

At a press conference in Newark, both Duffy and representatives from the National Air Traffic Controllers Association emphasized the unsustainable strain on controllers, some of whom are contemplating second jobs to make ends meet amidst potential legal and job security ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)