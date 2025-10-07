Left Menu

Medical Helicopter Crash Halts Sacramento Highway Traffic

A medical helicopter crash on Sacramento's Highway 50 led to lane closures and traffic delays on Monday evening. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. Officials have not released information on injuries or the number of people involved but advise locals to avoid the area.

  • Country:
  • United States

A medical helicopter crash on Sacramento's Highway 50 caused significant traffic disruptions on Monday evening, as officials closed the eastbound lanes. The incident occurred shortly after 7 pm, revealed officer Mike Carrillo of the California Highway Patrol's Valley Division.

Images circulated online showcasing a long queue of cars halted behind the downed helicopter. Authorities have yet to disclose details about the number of people onboard or any potential injuries resulting from the crash.

"We are investigating the cause of the crash," stated Carrillo, confirming that multiple agencies are participating in the response effort. He urged residents to avoid the area and use alternate routes, emphasizing the need for safe working conditions for emergency crews.

(With inputs from agencies.)

