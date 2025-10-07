India's Growth Remains Resilient Amid Trade Tensions

India's economic growth prospects have received a slight lift, as the World Bank updated its forecasts for the current fiscal year from 6.3% to 6.5%. This boost is largely attributed to robust domestic consumption, underscoring India's status as a rapidly expanding major economy.

However, cautionary notes were issued regarding the impact of 50% tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian exports, which could temper growth in the coming years. This has triggered downward adjustments in GDP growth predictions for 2026-27 and 2027-28.

In contrast, domestic conditions such as improved agricultural output and increased rural wages, alongside government reforms like the streamlined Goods and Services Tax, continue to underpin economic stability and growth optimism.

