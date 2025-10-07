Left Menu

World Bank Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid US Tariff Concerns

The World Bank increased India's growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 6.5%, anticipating India to remain the fastest-growing major economy. However, US tariffs on Indian exports could impact future growth. Reforms to GST and strong domestic conditions support economic activity.

  Country:
  • India

The World Bank has revised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal year upward to 6.5% from an earlier estimate of 6.3%, asserting the nation's position as the fastest-growing major economy. This optimism is fueled by robust consumption growth within the country.

Nevertheless, the Bank has expressed concerns about the potential effects of 50% US tariffs on Indian exports, which might dampen economic momentum in the coming years. This led to a slight downgrade in the GDP growth forecast for 2026-27, now set at 6.3%.

Despite these challenges, India's domestic conditions remain strong, especially in agriculture and rural wage growth. Furthermore, governmental reforms in the Goods and Services Tax are anticipated to bolster economic activities further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

