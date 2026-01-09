Left Menu

Tech-Driven Reforms in Himachal Pradesh: A New Era in Narcotics Control

Himachal Pradesh is modernizing its police force with advanced vehicles and technologies to combat drug abuse, especially 'chitta.' The initiative includes digital surveillance and improved patrolling to dismantle drug networks. The government is focusing on police accountability, career growth, and decisive action against the drug mafia.

In a determined effort to tackle drug addiction, particularly the 'chitta' scourge, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a modernization drive for its police force. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the importance of bolstering law enforcement with modern tools and increased mobility to enhance efficiency and responsiveness.

The state spearheaded this initiative by introducing 18 'anti-chitta' vehicles targeting the illegal drug trade. Fueled by cutting-edge technology, these vehicles promise to improve surveillance and combat illicit activities, according to an official release from the secretariat in Shimla.

Commending the police for breaking up major narcotics networks, Sukhu highlighted plans for a tech-enabled, people-friendly police infrastructure. He noted the state's focus on both devising rigorous training programs and fostering the career progression of law enforcement personnel, vividly demonstrating a long-term vision for societal safety and youth protection.

