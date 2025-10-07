India and Qatar Eye Strategic Business Partnerships

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted Qatar's enthusiasm for partnering with Indian businesses during his recent visit. The focus is on both direct investments between the two nations and potential collaborations on international projects.

One notable partnership includes Qatar-based Al Balagh's collaboration with Larsen & Toubro, which has successfully completed projects in Qatar and is planning to expand operations to third countries.

With a free trade agreement on the horizon, set to be finalized by mid-to-late next year, these enhanced bilateral partnerships are pivotal. Qatar's status as an essential trading ally, particularly in energy imports, further solidifies the potential for significant economic growth between the nations.