Strengthening Ties: Germany Eager for Free Trade Agreement with India

Ahead of the EU-India summit, German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann emphasizes the significance of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, calling it a game-changer. As Chancellor Friedrich Merz prepares for his first official visit to India, both nations aim to further strengthen their strategic, educational, and economic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:19 IST
Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
German businesses are eagerly anticipating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, with Ambassador Philipp Ackermann highlighting India's strategic importance to Germany. His remarks to ANI came just days before the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, was set to make an inaugural visit to India on January 12 and 13.

Ahead of the EU-India summit, Ackermann emphasized that the Chancellor's visit signals German aspirations for a successful FTA. He described the potential agreement as transformative for trade and industry relations, underscoring Germany's commitment to strengthening ties with India.

Beyond trade, the partnership encompasses education and research, with 60,000 Indian-origin students studying in Germany. Ackermann highlighted the satisfaction of German universities with these students, illustrating the robust bilateral educational ties. A renewed effort in strengthening relations is expected during Chancellor Merz's upcoming visit, with discussions on enhancing cooperation across various strategic sectors.

