JLR Resumes Production After Six-Week Cyberattack Shutdown

Jaguar Land Rover announced a phased restart of its factories after a major cyberattack led to a six-week shutdown. The company, which faced financial impacts and received a 1.5 billion pound loan guarantee, aims to support smaller suppliers with up-front cash during the production restart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:42 IST
In a significant move, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) declared the resumption of operations at its factories, following a disruptive six-week closure instigated by a cyberattack. The resumption comes as a relief to smaller suppliers on the brink of collapse, with JLR ensuring support through up-front cash payments for parts during this period.

The British luxury carmaker, owned by India's Tata Motors, had economists concerned about the prolonged shutdown's impact on national manufacturing output. With factories producing around 1,000 vehicles daily, JLR's closure was among Britain's high-profile cyberattack cases, reminding industries of growing vulnerabilities.

JLR, losing approximately 50 million pounds weekly from the shutdown, benefited from a government-backed 1.5 billion pound loan guarantee to stabilize its supply chain. As production recommences, focus turns to restoring the health of a sector supporting 180,000 manufacturing jobs. JLR's phased restart includes operations at key units and the return of some 33,000 staff.

