Azimuth Business on Wheels: Transforming India's Mobile Food Industry

Azimuth Business on Wheels, a pioneer in mobile food infrastructure, gained significant attention at the UP International Trade Show 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsing the venture, highlighted its alignment with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, emphasizing the company's role in fostering entrepreneurship.

In his address, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to manufacturing and innovation. He commended Azimuth's progressive solutions in mobile businesses, which promise to revolutionize urban and tourism ecosystems with cleaner and more organized vending zones and food trailers.

Founder Puneet Anand expressed his optimism about scaling up mobile entrepreneurship across India, focusing on creating efficient pathways for small entrepreneurs. With hubs in Noida and Tamil Nadu, Azimuth is strategically positioned to lead the mobile food sector's growth.