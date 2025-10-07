Bird Strike Disrupts Air India Flight Operations
A suspected bird strike affected an Air India flight between Chennai and Colombo, causing an impact on the engine blade. After engineers cleared the aircraft following the initial report and inspection, further checks in Chennai revealed the problem, leading to the aircraft being grounded for safety measures.
A suspected bird strike on Tuesday impacted the engine blade of an Air India flight between Chennai and Colombo, leading to a detailed investigation into the cause of the damage. Upon the crew's report, engineers in Colombo found no visible harm and approved the return journey.
However, subsequent inspections in Chennai revealed an impact on the engine blade. As a result, the aircraft was grounded to determine the exact cause, an Air India spokesperson confirmed to PTI.
In light of this finding, Air India canceled the flight's onward trip to Colombo and arranged for an alternative aircraft for passengers, while extensive checks were conducted on the grounded aircraft.
