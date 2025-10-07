Left Menu

Tilaknagar Industries Acquires Imperial Blue Whisky: A Major Industry Shake-up

Tilaknagar Industries, a prominent Indian alcoholic beverage company, has successfully acquired the Imperial Blue whisky business from Pernod Ricard India. Approved by the Fair Trade Regulator CCI, this Rs 4,150 crore transaction positions TIL as a major player in the competitive whisky market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move within the alcoholic beverage industry, Tilaknagar Industries has acquired the Imperial Blue whisky business from Pernod Ricard India for Rs 4,150 crore. The acquisition, sanctioned by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), aims to enhance Tilaknagar Industries' footprint in the competitive whisky market.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL), known for brands like Mansion House Brandy and Blue Lagoon Gin, announced this landmark deal in July. The company finalized the acquisition through a slump sale, amounting to 412.6 million Euros with deferred payments included.

The Imperial Blue brand is India's third-largest whisky by volume, generating substantial revenue for TIL. As India's spirit market dynamically evolves, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for TIL, poised to capitalize on the rising demand for premium whisky.

