US-Denmark Tensions Surge as Trump Eyes Greenland Acquisition

A bipartisan US congressional delegation is set to visit Copenhagen, aiming to demonstrate US-Danish unity as controversy surrounds President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland. This semiautonomous territory is at the heart of growing tensions between Washington and Denmark, a key NATO ally.

Leading the delegation is Senator Chris Coons, accompanied by at least nine members of Congress, including Republican Senator Thom Tillis. Their agenda includes meetings with high-level Danish and Greenlandic government officials, as well as business leaders, in an effort to reassure allies of US intentions.

Amid these diplomatic moves, China's Foreign Ministry has voiced concerns over US actions, urging caution against using international relations as leverage. Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has underscored the significant geopolitical consequences of a US takeover, stating it could signal the end of NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)