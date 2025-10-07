IRB Infrastructure Posts Lucrative Toll Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

IRB Infrastructure has emerged with a notable surge in its toll revenue for September 2025, posting an 11% increase to reach Rs 557 crore compared to Rs 502 crore in the same period last year. This growth highlights the company's market resilience despite several external challenges.

The IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra played a significant role in this financial uptick, contributing Rs 138.6 crore, while the Golconda Expressway in Hyderabad followed with Rs 70.4 crore. Another notable performer was the IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which saw its contribution rise to Rs 67.5 crore.

Despite an extended monsoon affecting traffic flows and temporary GST reform impacts, IRB Infrastructure remains optimistic about sustaining growth through the festive season. These results reinforce IRB's position as the leading private toll roads and highways developer in the country.