Keystone Realtors Sees 9% Boost in Q2 Sales Bookings

In a notable achievement for the real estate sector, Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors announced a 9% growth in its Q2 sales bookings. The firm's bookings rose to Rs 763 crore, an increase from Rs 700 crore in the same period last year, fueled by enhanced demand for its Rustomjee brand properties.

The company, one of India's prominent real estate developers, showcased significant growth throughout the first half of the fiscal year. Total sales bookings surged 40% to Rs 1,831 crore compared to Rs 1,311 crore in the preceding year, indicating strong market performance.

This stellar performance underscores Keystone Realtors' successful market strategies and its prominent position within the real estate industry. The consistent demand for quality housing under its Rustomjee brand reflects the firm's robust brand reputation.

