Key Arrest in Guru Granth Sahib Sacred Copies Case Ignites Punjab

In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the missing sacred 'saroops', the Punjab Police have arrested Satinder Singh Kohli, a chartered accountant associated with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). This move comes in response to the demands by several Sikh organizations for accountability and justice in the case, which surfaced in June 2020.

The arrest marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing probe, initiated after the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive. The development has been hailed as a major achievement by AAP leaders, although SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami accuses the current government of politicizing the issue and undermining Sikh institutions.

With the investigation led by a Special Investigation Team, lookout circulars have been issued for all accused. The case continues to stir political tensions, with SGPC expressing concerns over interference and the purported agenda to weaken its authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)