Urban Company's Profitable Turnaround in FY25

Urban Company, the Indian home services provider, has declared its first consolidated net profit for FY25 at Rs 239.76 crore, following a net loss in FY24. The company's income from operations soared by 38% to Rs 1,144.46 crore, marking a remarkable financial recovery.

  • India

Urban Company, a leading home services provider, announced its first-ever consolidated net profit of Rs 239.76 crore for the fiscal year 2025, as per documents shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

This marks a significant turnaround from the previous fiscal year's net loss of Rs 92.77 crore. The firm's income from operations saw a robust increase of about 38%, reaching Rs 1,144.46 crore compared to Rs 826.97 crore in FY24.

On a standalone basis, Urban Company achieved a net profit of Rs 290 crore in FY25, bouncing back from an Rs 11.19 crore loss in FY24. The company's total expenses for the year were reported at Rs 831 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

