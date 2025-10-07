Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Driver Saved as Car Plunges into Arabian Sea

A speeding car crashed into the Arabian Sea in Mumbai after breaking the Coastal Road railing. The driver, Frashogar Darayush Battiwala, was rescued by Maharashtra Security Force personnel. Under the influence of alcohol, Battiwala lost control of the vehicle. A police case has been filed against him.

Updated: 07-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:02 IST
A speeding car plunged into the Arabian Sea after crashing through the Coastal Road railing in Mumbai, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The car's driver, Frashogar Darayush Battiwala, 29, was the sole occupant and was saved by Maharashtra Security Force personnel after the vehicle submerged late Monday night.

Authorities revealed Battiwala had been driving under the influence of alcohol at high speed when the incident occurred around 11 pm. Heading toward Worli, he lost control and the car fell 30 feet into the sea. Brave rescuers Pandurang Kale and Vikas Rathod, alongside a Byculla Police Station constable, risked their lives to retrieve Battiwala using a rope. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have registered a case at Worli Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

