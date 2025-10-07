Left Menu

Toyota Issues Recall Over Rearview Camera Glitch

Toyota is recalling nearly 400,000 vehicles due to a rearview camera issue that increases crash risk. The recall affects models between 2022-2025, including Tundras and Sequoia hybrids. A software update will resolve the issue. Notifications will be sent to owners in November.

Toyota is recalling close to 400,000 vehicles because a rearview camera malfunction could increase the risk of crashing while backing up, according to federal traffic safety regulators.

The recall includes 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra hybrids, as well as 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids. Of the 393,838 vehicles affected, more than half are non-hybrid Tundras.

The issue stems from a software glitch, which Toyota dealerships will address with a complimentary update. Owners are expected to be notified by mail starting November 16, while those seeking more information can contact Toyota or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

