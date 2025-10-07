Toyota Issues Recall Over Rearview Camera Glitch

Toyota is recalling close to 400,000 vehicles because a rearview camera malfunction could increase the risk of crashing while backing up, according to federal traffic safety regulators.

The recall includes 2022-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra hybrids, as well as 2023-2025 Sequoia hybrids. Of the 393,838 vehicles affected, more than half are non-hybrid Tundras.

The issue stems from a software glitch, which Toyota dealerships will address with a complimentary update. Owners are expected to be notified by mail starting November 16, while those seeking more information can contact Toyota or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)