Punjab's Proxy War: Drones, Grenades, and the ISI

Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav revealed on Wednesday that the ISI, Pakistan's spy agency, is aiming to portray Punjab as a destabilized state by orchestrating arms and ammunition deliveries via drones, along with incidents like grenade attacks. Yadav assured that the Punjab Police are effectively countering these threats.

"It's a proxy war," DGP Yadav declared, mentioning ISI's aggressive stance. He noted that arms and explosives are being smuggled across the border into Punjab to disturb the peace. Yadav dismissed notions of separatism support in Punjab, stating that residents are largely non-radicalized and ready to thwart such plans.

Technological battles with drone sightings and a call for systematic passport issuance changes were highlighted. Yadav cited the arrest of accused in international sportsman Sandeep Nangal Ambian's killing, asserting Punjab Police's commitment to eliminating organized crime from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)