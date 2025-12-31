Left Menu

Punjab's Proxy War: Drones, Grenades, and the ISI

The Punjab Police Chief, Gaurav Yadav, highlights Pakistan's ISI efforts to destabilize Punjab through drones and grenade attacks. Despite these provocations, Punjab Police are countering effectively. The ISI aims to project Punjab as disturbed, with foreign handlers involved. Police promise organized crime eradication and systematic changes to passport issuance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav revealed on Wednesday that the ISI, Pakistan's spy agency, is aiming to portray Punjab as a destabilized state by orchestrating arms and ammunition deliveries via drones, along with incidents like grenade attacks. Yadav assured that the Punjab Police are effectively countering these threats.

"It's a proxy war," DGP Yadav declared, mentioning ISI's aggressive stance. He noted that arms and explosives are being smuggled across the border into Punjab to disturb the peace. Yadav dismissed notions of separatism support in Punjab, stating that residents are largely non-radicalized and ready to thwart such plans.

Technological battles with drone sightings and a call for systematic passport issuance changes were highlighted. Yadav cited the arrest of accused in international sportsman Sandeep Nangal Ambian's killing, asserting Punjab Police's commitment to eliminating organized crime from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

