Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Hate Speech Bill

A delegation of JD(S) leaders, led by the party's legislature leader Suresh Babu, has appealed to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to hold back his assent on a contentious hate speech Bill. They argue it imposes undue restrictions on free speech and could lead to misuse.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, passed during the state's recent legislative session, awaits the Governor's approval to become law. Despite strong opposition from BJP and JD(S), the Bill moved forward amid legislative chaos.

Concerns over the Bill include unjust restrictions on speech, lack of judicial oversight, and broad enforcement powers that could be misused to suppress dissent. JD(S) leaders also criticized the lack of procedural rigor in its passage, calling for constitutional intervention to protect civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)