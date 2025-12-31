Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Hate Speech Bill

The JD(S) party in Karnataka has urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to withhold assent to a controversial hate speech Bill. The party claims the Bill poses a threat to free speech rights and lacks necessary safeguards against potential misuse. The Bill passed despite strong opposition and procedural concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:20 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka Hate Speech Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of JD(S) leaders, led by the party's legislature leader Suresh Babu, has appealed to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to hold back his assent on a contentious hate speech Bill. They argue it imposes undue restrictions on free speech and could lead to misuse.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, passed during the state's recent legislative session, awaits the Governor's approval to become law. Despite strong opposition from BJP and JD(S), the Bill moved forward amid legislative chaos.

Concerns over the Bill include unjust restrictions on speech, lack of judicial oversight, and broad enforcement powers that could be misused to suppress dissent. JD(S) leaders also criticized the lack of procedural rigor in its passage, calling for constitutional intervention to protect civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
2
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India
3
Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

Rising Stars: Energy Efficiency Revamp to Impact Cooling Appliance Prices

 India
4
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025