High-Drama Escape Foiled: Notorious Criminal Shot, Apprehended

In a dramatic turn of events, a history-sheeter facing charges under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act was shot by police after a daring escape attempt. The accused, identified as Ashok Panwar alias Ashok Bishnoi, allegedly attacked a police officer during transport from Assam, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Bishnoi, injured with a bullet in his right leg, is receiving medical treatment in Dahod, according to a statement from the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of Gujarat Police. The notorious criminal is linked to over 27 cases in Gujarat, including serious offences under the GCTOC Act and liquor prohibition laws.

The police moved swiftly to prevent his escape, with Inspector R G Khant firing a single round after Bishnoi intensified his assault on the officer. A new case has now been registered against him for attempted murder and assault on a public servant to ensure justice is served.

