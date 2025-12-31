Vande Bharat Sleeper Train's High-Speed Triumph Paves Future of Indian Railways

In a significant leap for Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train completed its final high-speed trial, achieving a remarkable 180 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section. This trial, overseen by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), marks a pivotal moment in India's journey toward self-reliant and advanced railway technology.

The exhaustive trial included a thorough examination of crucial technical parameters such as ride stability, vibration behavior, and braking performance. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated the successful trial on social media, highlighting a demonstration that showcased glasses of water standing steady, exemplifying the train's superior suspension and ride quality.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed for long-distance travel, boasting state-of-the-art amenities such as advanced suspension systems, automatic doors, and modern safety features. It aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Indian Railways and is set to deliver a world-class travel experience.