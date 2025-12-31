Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train's High-Speed Triumph Paves Future of Indian Railways

Indian Railways has successfully completed a high-speed trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, hitting 180 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section. This milestone trial was supervised by the Commissioner of Railway Safety and demonstrates India's progress in advanced rail technologies with significant safety and comfort features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:22 IST
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train's High-Speed Triumph Paves Future of Indian Railways
Vande Bharat train (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for Indian Railways, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train completed its final high-speed trial, achieving a remarkable 180 kmph on the Kota-Nagda section. This trial, overseen by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), marks a pivotal moment in India's journey toward self-reliant and advanced railway technology.

The exhaustive trial included a thorough examination of crucial technical parameters such as ride stability, vibration behavior, and braking performance. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated the successful trial on social media, highlighting a demonstration that showcased glasses of water standing steady, exemplifying the train's superior suspension and ride quality.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train is designed for long-distance travel, boasting state-of-the-art amenities such as advanced suspension systems, automatic doors, and modern safety features. It aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by Indian Railways and is set to deliver a world-class travel experience.

TRENDING

1
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India
2
Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Odisha Ends Delhi's Unbeaten Streak in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
3
Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic Polls

Shiv Sena MP Demands Disqualification of Digitally-Signed Nominees in Civic ...

 India
4
Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

Verbal Duel: CPI's Viswam Clashes with SNDP's Natesan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025