Maharashtra's Massive Rs 31,628 Crore Relief for Flood-Hit Farmers

The Maharashtra government announced a Rs 31,628 crore compensation package for farmers affected by recent rains and floods. Additional relief, including a farm loan waiver, is planned. However, opposition parties criticized the assistance as insufficient. The package includes cash transfers, crop insurance payouts, and financial aid for damaged property.

The Maharashtra government has unveiled a significant relief package worth Rs 31,628 crore aimed at assisting farmers who have suffered extensive losses due to the recent torrential rains and floods. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the much-needed monetary support, which includes Rs 48,000 per hectare in assistance.

Fadnavis, addressing a press conference, outlined the relief measures which encompass crop loss compensation, financial aid for damaged homes and properties, and direct support to farmers. Nevertheless, opposition parties criticized the aid as inadequate, urging the government for a more substantial and effective plan.

In response to criticism, the government plans to roll out a farm loan waiver soon. The relief measures are designed to boost farmers' resilience ahead of the rabi season, with additional funds being distributed directly to affected farmers' bank accounts to fast-track recovery efforts.

