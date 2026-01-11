Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for State-of-the-Art Judicial Complex in Assam

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, has laid the foundation stone for a new Integrated Judicial Court Complex in North Guwahati, Assam. The complex aims to modernize judicial infrastructure, improve access to justice, and streamline judicial processes, ultimately reflecting a new era of efficiency and progress in Assam's justice delivery system.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a key development for Assam's judicial system, Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal, North Guwahati. The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and judges from the Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court.

The ambitious project, sprawling over 148 bighas with an estimated cost of Rs. 1700 crore, will bring together various judicial functions under one roof. The complex will host the High Court building, advocates' chambers, district courts, and a plethora of modern amenities aimed at enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of justice.

The initiative is part of Assam's broader vision to evolve into a modern judicial hub, tying in advanced technology and infrastructure. Addressing concerns about the complex's location, Sarma reassured attendees about improved connectivity, including new road construction and anticipated faster travel times following the completion of a bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

