Air Traffic Control Woes Amid Government Shutdown

Air traffic control staffing issues are creating significant disruptions in flight schedules at several major U.S. airports, entering the second consecutive day of impact during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a notice indicating that landings are experiencing delays at key airports including Nashville and Newark, with incoming flights being held for durations of up to 30 minutes at Newark due to insufficient staffing.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on Monday that the FAA has observed a slight rise in the number of air traffic controllers calling in sick, further complicating the situation and heightening travel uncertainties.