Air Traffic Control Woes Amid Government Shutdown

Air traffic control staffing issues are disrupting flights at multiple U.S. airports due to a government shutdown, with the FAA reporting delays in Nashville and Newark. The situation worsens as more controllers take sick leave, increasing uncertainty for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 01:32 IST
Air traffic control staffing issues are creating significant disruptions in flight schedules at several major U.S. airports, entering the second consecutive day of impact during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a notice indicating that landings are experiencing delays at key airports including Nashville and Newark, with incoming flights being held for durations of up to 30 minutes at Newark due to insufficient staffing.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on Monday that the FAA has observed a slight rise in the number of air traffic controllers calling in sick, further complicating the situation and heightening travel uncertainties.

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

